Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards

Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.

The biggest winner of the night went Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, who came away with a total of five awards including the National/International Award, Interactive Artist of the Year, an SCMA Achievement Award, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Additionally, Luke Hunter was awarded Bass Player of the Year.

Lumsden’s Justin Labrash as well as Saskatoon-based Bart McKay collected three awards each.

Labrash won Male Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (along with Doug Slyvester and Dan Sully for ‘Running Away’), and Country Album of the Year for “The Neon Palm Tree.”

Mckay came away with Record Producer of the Year, Recording Studio of the Year for Bart McKay Productions and Country Music Person of the Year.

Weyburn’s Tenille Arts also picked up a SCMA Achievement Award as well as Single of the Year for “Back Then, Right Now.”

A total of 29 awards were handed out during the festivities in Assiniboia.

They included: