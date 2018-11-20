

The Canadian Press





The Saskatchewan government has changed the offensive name of several lakes to one that recognizes Indigenous women.

The group of lakes near the town of Unity in the western part of the province was previously known as Killsquaw Lake.

Area elders have given the spot a new Cree name that means "we honour the women."

Kellie Wuttunee from the Red Pheasant First Nation suggested the name change.

She says the former name was harmful and undermined the pride and self-esteem of Indigenous people.

She says denigrating place names in Saskatchewan and Canada need to be changed.

"Words are powerful. Names are powerful. They inform our identity," Wuttunee said in a release Tuesday.

"With actions like this, we are reminding each other and telling the world that we can learn from our mistakes and move forward together."

Parks Minister Gene Makowsky says the area will now be known as Kikiskitotawanawak Iskewak Lakes.

"This change will recognize and honour the Cree women who lost their lives in this area in the 19th century with a name that better reflects the language and culture of those being commemorated," he said.