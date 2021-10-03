SASKATOON -- Over the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.

Saskatoon Hilltops fan Breanna Quiring was expecting to be asked for her proof-of-vaccine upon entry into Sunday's Hilltops' game.

"It’s actually very confusing, I had to ask a couple of times," Quiring said. “It’s just very confusing as to where this does apply and where it doesn’t.”

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan residents have to show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 for indoor dining at restaurants; indoor fitness centres and gyms; nightclubs and bars; event venues like conference centres, casinos, movie theatres, concert venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.

The president for the Hilltops is equally puzzled. The organization was given an answer by the province's business support team.

"Because we are a ticketed event, we should fall under having to check for vaccinations, however, right now, with the fact that we don’t charge G.S.T we don’t need to," said Hilltops president, Chris Hengen-Barun.”

The club implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for its club personnel including all players, coaches, directors, cheerleaders and other staff members. The policy goes into effect Oct. 29.

“It’s been quite a frustrating last week since a lot of these new rules have been talked about,” said Hengen-Barun.

Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades hit the ice at the SaskTel Centre for its first regular season home game in 575 days. Fans were greeted with smiles and for those over the age of 12, poof-of-vaccination was required or a negative test.

“We had just over 4,300 fans in attendance on Saturday night which was a really great turnout,” said Blades' Director of Business Operations Tyler Wawryk.

In total 29 COVID-19 tests were taken prior to entry which all came back negative, the rest of the fans were vaccinated, Wawryk said.

Spectators were asked to show their proof-of-vaccination, and then display their game ticket. The club has implemented a fast pass to help season ticket holders’ move through the lineup quicker.

"Overall it went really smooth, we opened the door 90 minutes before puck drop," said Wawryk. "Everybody was extremely cooperative and knew what they had to provide to get in."

Restaurants and bars

For two days bars and restaurants have been adjusting to the proof-of-vaccination mandate. Sports on Tap saw people pile in on Sunday to watch NFL football.

"People have been pretty good about it actually," said Carson Bock, Sports on Tap supervisor. "Those who, for what ever reason are unaware or don’t know been pretty good about following what we have asked them to do."

Sports on Tap’s process for people to get in is similar to being ID.