People behind the SaskAlert app accidentally notified users about a wildfire and flood in North Battleford this afternoon.

At around 11:20 a.m., people received cellphone alerts about both an overland flood and a wildfire.

“As part of routine SaskAlert training, the city of North Battleford issued a test alert into the live system in error,” a spokesperson for the provincial government told CTV News.

Municipalities must practice sending out alerts every few months, but Tuesday’s North Battleford practice alert was sent out to the public, according to the province.

The SaskAlert app is operated by the Saskatchewan government, but municipalities can release emergency alerts.

The city of North Battleford said there will be no disciplinary action against anyone, but will be “even more careful with the training and use of the system in the future.”

The flood and wildfire alerts were both cancelled within minutes.

On social media, some people drew parallels to Hawaii’s false alarm earlier this month, when people got an emergency alert about a missile strike.