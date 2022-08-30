Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system

Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.

Former students of Legacy Christian Academy (LCA), previously known as Saskatoon Christian Centre Academy, have recently come forward alleging that staff routinely paddled students and engaged in "controlling and abusive" behaviour — including a "gay exorcism."

“The magnitude of the allegations of abuse and the number of concerns raised in both the public forum and identified in my office’s review of the information gathered over the past few weeks, has informed my decision to conduct full independent investigation,” Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda said in a news release.

The historical allegations were subject to a Saskatoon Police Service investigation which is currently in the hands of Crown prosecutors.

Earlier this month, the province's education ministry announced it was appointing an administrator to oversee the private religious school and two others which employ former LCA staff members named in the proposed class action lawsuit.

“I admire the strength and courage of those who have brought these matters forward in advocating for themselves and also for the children and youth currently served by the education system,” Broda said.

Broda's investigation will focus on the services and oversight of registered independent schools throughout the province.

“The matters pertaining to registered independent schools have been a paramount concern since our office became aware of the allegations of abuse in early August."

Under Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth Act, the advocate can make recommendations to "strengthen service delivery to children and youth in registered independent schools," the news release said.