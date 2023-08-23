Sask. woman wants to pay off mortgage with $250,000 lotto win

A Saskatchewan woman won $250,000 in a recent 6-49 lottery draw.

“I saw $250,000 on the screen and thought there was something wrong with my phone,” Delisle resident Deborah Sinclair said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“I scanned it again and the same thing came up. I could not believe it.”

She said she was concerned the app was not working and compared her ticket to the winning numbers.

“I checked the main draw numbers, and they didn’t match the winning numbers,” Sinclair said.

“So, I took the ticket to the store and got the cashier to scan it. $250,000 win on EXTRA – I didn’t even think to check the EXTRA number separately.”

Sinclair said she already has plans for some of her winnings.

“I’m going to buy a new vehicle,” she said. “I’m also going to pay off my mortgage and put a new roof on my house – it needs it.”

The winning ticket was bought at the Delisle Agricultural Co-op on 3rd Street, the news release said.