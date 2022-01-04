Sask. woman wanted for neglect could be in Edmonton: RCMP

A warrant for a Battleford, Sask. woman has been extended to Alberta.

Charmaine Bear, 34, was charged in January 2021 with failing to provide necessities of life and negligence causing bodily harm, according to an RCMP news release.

Bear now faces additional charges of aggravated assault, assault and uttering threats.

The investigation began in December 2020 when North Battleford RCMP and North Battleford RCMP General Investigation Services received a report of alleged child abuse, RCMP say.

Lyle Aaron Bear, 34, was arrested and charged in January 2021. He is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and assault with a weapon. He is to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Jan. 18, 2022.

RCMP say they followed up on several tips from the public but have not been able to find Charmaine Bear.

However, investigators believe she has been seen in Edmonton. She is also known to frequent the Lloydminster, North Battleford, Mosquito First Nation and Saskatoon areas.

Bear is described as five-foot-six and 123 pounds with long, black hair known to be tucked under a ball cap. She is known to wear baggy clothing and wear sunglasses indoors.

She also goes by the name Charmaine Spyglass.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.