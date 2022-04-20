Sask. woman surprised by 'life-changing' $100,000 lotto win

Unity resident Pearl Thomas thought she won $10,000 with her LOTTO MAX ticket — but when she double-checked, she learned she had missed a 0.

“I was extremely happy,” Thomas said in a news release. “I called my children crying! They thought something was wrong."

She said the win is "life-changing," though she doesn't yet have plans for her windfall.

Thomas bought her ticket from the Delta Co-op Marketplace on 130 2nd Ave. West in Unity.

Thomas won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number – 2260088 – which she added to her Lotto Max ticket for the March 15 draw.