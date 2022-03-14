Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death

SASKATOON -

The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) lead to his death.

Tom Thomas, 34, died of a heart attack at the Battlefords Union Hospital on Feb. 15, 2021.

Thomas’s wife, Merin George, is suing the doctor and nurse who treated him and the SHA.

In a statement of claim, George alleges the defendants “fell below an acceptable standard of care.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

George alleges the nurse, Jill McIntosh, failed to: obtain Thomas’s medical history, properly recognize Thomas as a cardiac patient, triage Thomas to urgent care and begin the basic interventions for a cardiac patient.

The document says Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 5, 2021, but had an “uneventful illness.”

More than a week later, on Feb. 15, 2021 — with just hours remaining in his quarantine requirement — Thomas drove himself to the hospital with chest pain, nausea and numbness in his left fingers.

The statement of claim alleges McIntosh took him to a closed room.

Dr. Frederik Engelbrecht found Thomas unresponsive without a pulse 40 minutes after he arrived at the hospital, according to the document.

George alleges Engelbrecht failed to examine Thomas in a timely manner or try to revive him.

She claims the SHA didn’t properly train its emergency department employees and failed to adequately staff the cardiac care unit.

Thomas worked as a continuing care assistant at the Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford.

His daughter was 18 months old at the time of his death.

George is seeking damages for medical costs, funeral expenses, loss of dependency on income and grief counselling costs.

A financial amount has not been outlined.

A statement of defence has not been filed as of Monday.