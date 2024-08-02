Sask. woman seriously injured after being hit by truck

A woman has been hospitalized with what were described as significant injuries after being struck by a truck in Prince Albert Wednesday evening.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black truck at the intersection of 6th Avenue East and 24th Street East, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

The woman was first transported to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries. She was later airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Police say they are investigating the incident.