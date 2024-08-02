SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman seriously injured after being hit by truck

    Prince Albert police
    Share

    A woman has been hospitalized with what were described as significant injuries after being struck by a truck in Prince Albert Wednesday evening.

    Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black truck at the intersection of 6th Avenue East and 24th Street East, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

    The woman was first transported to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries. She was later airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

    Police say they are investigating the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News