Sask. woman says $100,000 scratch ticket win will help fix roof

A Saskatchewan woman is celebrating after a $100,000 scratch ticket win.

Kelvington's Mona Belanko originally thought she had won $10,000 on a Crossword Tripler Zing scratch ticket.

"I gave it to the cashier to check on their machine and said 'I think it's for $10,000,'" Belanko said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

“But then they told me I won $100,000. I didn't know what to think," she said.

"I just stood there and cried a bit."

Belanko then called her daughter to share the good news

As for her winnings, Belanko already has plans.

“I'm going to get the roof fixed, pay some bills and help the kids out," she said.

Belanko purchased her winning ticket at the Red Apple Store in Kelvington.