Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death

Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.

“We do have an idea that people in my community have answers to this. I’m just making a public plea. Please, end the silence and do the right thing. Come forward with the information that you have,” said Greyeyes, who lives in Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation, located about 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

On the evening of March 24, police found 54-year-old Aaron Gamble dead in an alley behind the 2300 block of 17th Street West.

Several days later, police released surveillance footage from earlier that night showing three people approaching the dumpster where police found Gamble’s body and placing a “large container” inside.

Police have not said if they were able to identify the people in the video, and no arrests have been made in connection with Gamble’s suspicious death.

Greyeyes said she’s grateful to whoever discovered or reported Gamble’s body, because otherwise, he would have ended up in the landfill.

“The police I know are doing everything they can on their end, and I do appreciate it,” she said. “It’s just the waiting, the waiting that is very, very tough and it’s frustrating.”

Greyeyes said coping with the shocking news of her brother’s death is a daily struggle. He was her only sibling. They lost their mother in 1999 and their father died four years ago.

“There was just him and I left in the family and now with him gone, it’s just me alone.”

She says Gamble was a teacher who got his education degree in the mid-90s and taught high school students in First Nation communities across the province.

A young Aaron Gamble (Courtesy: Emilia Greyeyes)

“He had an open door policy, and all his students knew that he liked music because he would play music in his classroom all of the time,” she said.

She says Gamble was a hard worker when he was able to work, but he was forced to stop because he had diabetes and his health worsened.

“He was very kind-hearted … He never said anything bad about anybody, and you know that where I can’t understand, like, why anybody would want to hurt him. He never had any enemies.”

For now, she’s doing what she can to keep Gamble’s memory alive while she waits for news that arrests have been made.

“Any little information might help you know, even if you think it’s not important, even if you think that it’s not. The littlest thing can possibly break this case. Just speak up. Come forward and speak up.”

(Courtesy: Emilia Greyeyes)