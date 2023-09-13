Sask. woman learns of $250,000 lotto win on 'borscht day'

A Martensville woman is celebrating a $250,000 lotto win.

Tammy Lee won the top "Extra" prize in the Aug. 10 Daily Grand draw.

According to a Sask. Lotteries news release, Lee was surrounded by family when she learned of the win.

"It was borscht day," she said in the news release.

"My family was all around me and I took a quick break to check some of my tickets."

At first Lee thought she had won only $250; then she counted the zeroes.

"I just gasped and showed my phone screen to my family across the table,” she said.

"I kept looking at the screen thinking 'this can’t be real.'"

Lee said she plans treat her family with the winnings.

"I’m going to take everyone for a trip this holiday season," she said.

"I’m thinking somewhere all-inclusive."

Lee bought her winning ticket at the Martensville Corner Store on Centennial Drive.

Her winning numbers were 5-5-8-6-5-8-9.