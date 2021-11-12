Sask. woman fined $400 after more than 100 cats seized and euthanized

Saskatoon -

A Saskatchewan woman who had more than 100 cats in her possession has been found guilty of causing animal distress.

Animal Protection Officers (APOs) conducted a search warrant in Dolores LaPlante’s 400 square foot home in Elrose, Sask on Jan. 9, 2019. During the search, 106 cats, two dogs and one turtle were seized, according to a court document.

Around 20 cats were left behind because they were “too fractious” for officers to catch, provincial court judge Shannon Metivier said in her written decision.

All of the seized cats except for one were eventually euthanized, Metivier wrote in her Oct. 28 decision.

LaPlante was initially charged with animal cruelty and neglect under the Criminal Code but those charges were stayed.

She was also charged with causing animal distress, which is a non-criminal offence and the focus of Metivier's ruling.

In 1996, LaPlante started a cat rescue called “Alley Cats.” She testified her rescue would take in wild cats, sick cats and other cats animal rescues refused to deal with.

LaPlante usually fostered 60 to 80 cats at a time, due to "big rescues" the number significantly increased from 2017 to 2018 to around 150 cats and kittens, Metivier wrote in her decision.

Alley Cats was planning a long-term project to fundraise and build a cat sanctuary to provide long-term care for displaced cats in the province.

Crown prosecutor Tamara Denluck argued LaPlante caused the animals in her home distress by keeping them in “unsuitable conditions” and by “depriving them of food and water” to keep them in good health.

LIVING CONDITIONS

Several witnesses called by the Crown provided "consistent evidence" of overcrowding, excessive filth and clutter, lack of sanitation and poor quality, Metivier wrote.

A witness who went to LaPlante’s home in September 2018 to fix a toilet says there were litter boxes in the kitchen cupboards.

The smell of ammonia was “overwhelming” and made him “physically sick.”

APOs who seized the animals in 2019 say the air quality left them with lingering respiratory and skin symptoms.

Veterinarian Dr. Jordan Woodsworth participated in the execution of the search warrant in 2019 and testified that the ammonia levels of the home read at 25 parts per million (ppm).

“(25 ppm) is a high number that makes it difficult to breath and can cause issues with watering eyes and chest tightness if exposed to it for more than eight hours,” Woodsworth told the courtroom.

Woodsworth testified even sustained exposure to ammonia levels over 5 ppm will cause harm to the respiratory systems, eyes and skin of animals.

Woodsworth says she also heard sneezing and coughing and “could tell” the cats were in “various states of health.” She was also concerned about the overcrowding of cats, noting high levels of anxiety and stress for the cats due to the inability to escape conflict.

She also had concerns about the cats' access to fresh food and water, noting that roughly 30 litres of water would be required daily for the animals, Metivier wrote.

Court also heard that while some cats were dehydrated, the cause was more likely due to illness rather than negelct.

LAPLANTE’S DEFENCE

LaPlante denied that the animals were in distress, admitting her home was dirty and there were "a lot" of cats, but the animals were “happy, well cared for and had an opportunity to be adopted out for a better life.”

LaPlante says she focused on providing food and medical care to the cats over cleaning and sanitation, taking steps to isolate the cats to prevent spreading diseases.

She also suggested the “chaos” in her home was temporary. However, based on photographs entered as evidence, Metivier wrote "the level of filth" did not happen suddenly and instead had accumulated over time.

LaPlante called the fact APOs seized the cats from her house “atrocious” and alleged were kept in a manner that exposed them to diseases, leading to 105 of the cats being euthanized.

LaPlante described herself as an “enthusiastic foster parent.”

Judge Shannon Metivier told the courtroom, “having a big heart is not a defense” but having over 100 cats in a 400 square foot house is “undoubtedly too many.”

The Crown sought a $5,000 fine for LaPlante and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

Metivier decided on a $400 fine and ruled LaPlante can have up to two dogs and three cats at once.

LaPlante also found herself in a courtroom nearly a decade ago when she was accused of animal negelct after 70 cats were taken from her home.

She pleaded guilty in 2013 and was fined $250 but was still allowed to keep animals in her care.