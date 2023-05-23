Sask. woman faces assault and dangerous driving charges after hitting city truck

A Debden woman faces assault and dangerous driving charges following a collision with a city truck on Tuesday. (Dale Cooper / CTV News) A Debden woman faces assault and dangerous driving charges following a collision with a city truck on Tuesday. (Dale Cooper / CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London