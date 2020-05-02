SASKATOON -- It was around April 13 when Rachel Cey came up with the idea for the Home to Heart project - and in few days she was sharing videos from local artists.

“It was a pretty quick timeline and I must say the days kind of blurred together a bit.” Cey said, happy with how quickly things progressed for her project.

She asks local musicians to send her videos of their performances, which she then posts to her Home to Heart Facebook page.

“I wanted to try to bridge that gap between musician and audience,” Cey said.

“I’ve seen other musicians posting different things to Facebook or other social media platforms and I thought it would be great if we could have one place where people could submit videos and it would just make it really easy to view and enjoy.”

Cey said once she came up with the idea she reached out to her previous vocal coach Bari Bertoia and her best friend Kyra Huber. Both are helping her run the page.

“Bari was really great getting things going in Unity, obviously recruiting people. Kyra as well was really great to recruit local musicians and both of them too are fantastic musicians in their own respect.”

With dozens of videos from local artists already up, Cey says she is looking forward to more people sharing their talents.