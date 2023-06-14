Sask. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 15-year-old girl

A 22-year-old Prince Albert woman faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 15-year-old girl on Big River First Nation on Monday.

Big River RCMP responded to a report of a serious assault around 8:45 p.m., according to a news release.

The 15-year-old victim from Big River First Nation was pronounced dead by paramedics. Police said her family has been notified.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Maryanna Sakebow at the scene, and after further investigation by the major crimes section, she was charged with one count of second-degree murder, RCMP said.

She appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.