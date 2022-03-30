Sask. woman celebrates $100,000 lotto win

A Hepburn woman learned she was $100,000 richer after scanning her Lotto 6/49 ticket with the Lotto Spot! app.

“I was completely shocked at first,” Kelly Remenda said in a news release.

“I wasn’t sure if I had actually won or if the number meant something else."

Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced Remenda's win on Wednesday.

She purchased the ticket for the Dec. 25 draw at Bengough Drugs in Bengough, according to WCLC.

Remenda's win came courtesy of one of 10 guaranteed prize draws.

“When I realized I had actually won I couldn’t believe it,” Remenda said.

“I still don’t. Things like this never happen to me.”

Remenda said she is going to take some time deciding what to do with the money.