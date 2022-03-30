Sask. woman celebrates $100,000 lotto win

Kelly Remenda won $100,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Kelly Remenda won $100,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos

On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London