Sask. woman builds Remembrance Day display to honour veterans

SASKATOON -

A Martensville home is turning heads for its Remembrance Day display.

The house is adorned with poppies and flags.

On the fence are pictures and stories of those who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Jan Diehl started the display eight years ago after her kids moved out.

“The reason I started it is because when my kids were growing up, they were part of the 96th Highlanders. So every Remembrance Day we would entertain for the veterans,” Diehl says.

“After they left home, there was nothing I could continue like that, so I thought, everybody jumps from Halloween to Christmas and they don’t do anything for Remembrance Day. So I thought I would do something as a tribute for the veterans.”

Diehl tells CTV News she hopes the display reminds people of those who served and sacrificed for Canada.

Chad Wagner, the provincial executive director for the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, applauds tributes like Diehl’s.

“We love to see it. I know that it warms the hearts of veterans across the country when they see people taking the time out of their lives not just 10 minutes a year,” Wagner says.

Diehl said it’s difficult to find Remembrance Day decor, so most of her display is homemade.

She starts setting up the display after Halloween and leaves it out until Remembrance Day.

** Dark header picture is courtesy: Jan Diehl