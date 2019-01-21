An Indigenous woman from Saskatchewan went to a rally in support of the elder who appeared to be taunted by teenagers in “Make America Great Again” hats.

Michelle Brass was in Washington D.C. participating in Indigenous Climate Change meetings and walking in the annual Women’s March.

After going on social media, she was surprised to see another political event in the city getting the most attention.

A high school student was filmed staring and smiling at a Native American protester, elder Nathan Phillips, drumming in his face outside the Lincoln Memorial as his schoolmates chanted and laughed.

“I was disappointed and saddened and angry,” Brass said.

In response to the viral video Brass and roughly 60 others gathered for an impromptu rally outside a church in the American capital. She said she wanted to show support for Phillips.

“I’m going to stand up for people who are representing a calm demeanor to defuse hate and to defuse an escalation of potential violence,” Brass said.

At the rally Phillips talked about what happened earlier that day, saying he looked hurt and saddened - but it was “profound” how the group gathered to promote love, Brass said.

“To see the love and determination of our people to go up there in peace and love and to do their prayers and their protest to say that this isn’t okay, was really powerful,” she said.

With Associated Press files