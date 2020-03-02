SASKATOON -- A semi struck a pedestrian on Highway 16, two miles east of Lashburn on Saturday, RCMP say.

Visibility was near zero at the time and there were high winds and heavy snow.

Two parked vehicles had been involved in a rear-end crash and the drivers were outside exchanging information, RCMP say.

The semi attempted to swerve around them, but struck both vehicles and one of the drivers, according to police.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Lloydminster by ambulance and was then airlifted to Edmonton. She remains in critical condition. No one else was hurt, RCMP say.

No charges have been laid; investigation is still ongoing.