Sask. Winter Games were 'a long time coming' for these emerging athletes

The sounds of cheers faded and were replaced by the rustling of suitcases as the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games officially wrapped up Saturday.

For many of the event’s 1,500 athletes, the games marked their first professional competition. An experience like no other, following years of cancelations due to the pandemic.

“These games have been a long time coming. We've been planning for two and a half almost three years,” Valerie Sluth, chairperson for the 2023 Winter Games, told CTV News.

“So there's almost organized two games with our organizing committee.”

Saskatchewan has gone five years without the winter games, with the last iteration hosted by North Battleford in 2018.

Both the organizing staff and the athletes were glad to have the event back.

“Just a new experience. Honestly, that was a big highlight. Just being able to come here to begin with new friends, new people. It was just overall really nice,” target shooter Cole Ratti explained.

“The whole thing can be a highlight, honestly.”

Ratti’s appearance at the games came as a bit of a surprise. A few months ago, he had never competed in target shooting. However, he took up the competition after encouragement from his coach.

By the closing of the games, Ratti had a fourth place finish as well as a bronze medal to show for his efforts.

“I've been shooting for as long as I can remember. I've always been doing it with my dad and that was our thing that we did together,” he said.

“When I realized that I could go somewhere with it. It was very exciting.”

For many of the athletes from smaller centres, the games were a platform to show off their hard-earned skills.

Claire Haynes, a 14-year-old wrestler from Clearwater River Dene Nation, said the games offered a venue she’s never experienced.

“I love that I got the opportunity to come out here because I'm just from a small reserve, I always went to the little tournaments. Then I came here and I was really nervous because I've never done something this big,” she said.

With the bigger stage comes more support from family, friends and fans. The support leads to confidence, something essential in the ring, says Haynes.

“It definitely brings my confidence up that there's people out there who actually want to be watching us,” she told CTV News.

“So to see that many people out there cheering everyone on, it’s really nice.”

According to Leeann Schellenberg, the manager of the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games, the event acts as a great first step for many young athletes.

“We've had some really great athletic performances,” she said.

“This is the first multi-sport games experience for lots of them and hopefully many of them also continue on to the Canada Games or other international competitions at some point in their lives.

“But if they don't, this might be like their Olympic games.”