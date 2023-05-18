Sask. wildfires evacuees not expected to return home anytime soon, SPSA
The number of active wildfires in Saskatchewan has dropped to 24, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
“To date, we've had 168 wildfires, which is about double the 87 fires that we have seen as a five-year average. Twelve of those fires are undergoing assessment. Seven fires are classified as contained. One is classified as protecting property, and four are classified as not contained,” fire commissioner Marlo Pritchard said during a news conference Thursday morning.
SPSA reported 27 active fires on Wednesday.
Pritchard said that several highways in the northern part of the province are closed, including Highway 155, 925, 914, 165, and 910.
“People are reminded that highways can be closed or impacted due to wildfire and smoke and to check the highway hotline regularly. But when possible, please avoid travelling to the impacted areas in the north now.”
EVACUATIONS CONTINUE
The SPSA said they are still supporting people who have left their homes due to the wildfires.
“The support includes food, clothing, shelter, and other services as necessary,” Pritchard said.
“The SPSA is providing support to 760 people in Lloydminster in partnership with Meadow Lake Tribal Council for those evacuated from Dillon, St George's Hill, Michelle Village.”
He said there were 220 evacuees in North Battleford and 94 in Regina.
Brian Chartrand with SPSA said they would like to allow residents to return as soon as it's safe.
“We don't like it when residents have to leave their homes but unfortunately, for their safety, they're requested to leave. With the current weather conditions and the dry conditions we're dealing with and the size of these fires, it's going to take some time for us to get them contained. So I don't have a magic number, but it won't be anytime in the near future.”
Chartrand said they have not been able to assess the amount of loss from the fires.
“Due to smoke, visibility has been very challenging for us to get out and to do these assessments. With the wind changing today, that will open up portions of the fires. So we will be doing those assessments, documenting, and providing that information when available,” he said. “To my knowledge, nothing has been reported yet but as always, there are concerns that there could have been structures we were not aware of or could not access due to the fire intensity and the smoke and not being able to fly to get out that way.”
Pritchard said they urge everyone around the province to be diligent to prevent fires, including not driving or parking on dry grass and avoiding using all-terrain vehicles in dry areas.
BREAKING | Liberal gun control bill instilling assault-style firearm definition passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
WATCH | Diver discovers shipwreck with 1,800-year-old marble artifacts off Israel coast
A man diving off the coast of Israel discovered several centuries-old marble artifacts underwater, items that some are calling 'the oldest sea cargo of its kind known in the eastern Mediterranean.'
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
