SASKATOON -- Thousands of households left without electricity due to a wildfire burning north of Prince Albert will have to wait longer for power to be restored.

On Wednesday, SaskPower said crews were making "significant" progress in fixing a transmission line wrecked by the Cloverdale wildfire and service could be restored by Thursday afternoon.

However, in an update issued Thursday morning, the utility said crews worked through the night but had to contend with "very difficult, boggy terrain" that caused some machines to get stuck.

Due to the challenges crews are facing, SaskPower pushed its estimated time for the restoration of service to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The still-burning wildfire reached the edge of Prince Albert earlier this week before moving east towards farmland.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said as of late Wednesday afternoon the fire was about 65 per cent contained, but wind speeds and changing wind direction made the situation challenging.

By Thursday morning, the fire was considered "contained" according to the Ministry of Environment.

According to, Steve Roberts, the agency's vice president of operations, cooler weather has helped keep the fire under control.

The fire has not grown in the past 24 hours, according to the SPSA.

While the fire's eastward shift led to a new evacuation order for an area in the RM of Garden River, as of Thursday morning there had been no new orders to evacuate issued.

"Everybody's doing the best they can at this point," Ryan Scragg, the RM's reeve, said Wednesday.

Scragg said residents of the RM are no stranger to fires, but this one is being fuelled by a nearby forest that hasn't seen a blaze in decades.

Farmers were helping provide water on the ground to help save their neighbours' properties as helicopters fought the blaze from the air, Scragg said.

Although property damage from the wildfire has been minimal, the blaze left residents of communities north of Prince Albert without power.

During an update Wednesday morning, SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said approximately 8,000 customers were hit by the outage.

The power outage led to a state of emergency declaration for Stanley Mission as the community also is working to tamp down a COVID-19 flare-up and is coping with water issues.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is urging caution when it comes to frozen and refrigerated food in the wake of the extended outage.

"It is important to recognize that extended power outages can affect the safety of food in refrigerators and freezers," the SHA said in a news release.

The SHA recommends foods including meat products, fish and seafood and milk be discarded if stored above 4 C for more than two hours.

The SHA said it's important to document the amount and type of food being thrown out for insurance purposes.

The intensity of the fire was slowed by cooler temperatures. This made it less dangerous for ground crews and heavy equipment to encompass the burn zone.

Residents living north of the White Star Road were the first evacuees allowed to return home.

The Prince Albert Police Service said it issued $2,000 tickets to two people who were found unlawfully inside the perimeter of the fire overnight on Tuesday. The man and a woman didn't live in the area where they were found, police said.

