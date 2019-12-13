SASKATOON -- A woman whose husband was killed by a teen boy is suing the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Child and Family Services Agency (ICFS).

Simon Grant, 64, was beaten to death at his La Ronge restaurant in April 2017.

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Grant's death in August of this year. Since he was 17 years old at the time of the crime, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Leading up to Grant's death, he and his wife, Cora Laich, provided the boy with shelter and food.

In a phone interview on Friday, Laich said she believes if ICFS provided the boy with more support, Grant’s death could have been avoided.

"We had meetings, five or six meetings with (ICFS) supervisors, trying to get proper housing for him. They just gave us the runaround. I need to get it out there that the system they have isn’t working," Laich said.

She says the organization didn't properly provide the boy with housing, so she and Grant had to step in. She alleges if the non-profit agency did more, Grant's death could have been avoided.

"Simon and I did everything because we cared about him. He had been in our home for three months, and was supposed to be there for two weeks," Laich said.

Things turned sour when the teen got involved with drugs and threatened their daughter, according to Laich. The couple eventually tried to evict the teen – which Laich believes ultimately lead to Grant's death.

Laich's statement of claim, filed at Court of Queen’s Bench in Prince Albert, states Grant’s death is "attributable and caused by negligence" by ICFS.

The document also asserts ICFS “refused to provide any care” for the boy and allowed him to be homeless.

"It’s a direct connection to Simon’s death," Laich said.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

In response, ICFS has filed a statement of defence, denying the allegations. The organization claims it acted "in good faith" to provide care and resources to the boy.

The agency also says it was "not reasonably foreseeable" that the boy would harm or kill Grant.

Laich is seeking $50,000 in damages for wrongful death, special damages and economic loss in an amount to be proven at trial.