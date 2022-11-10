Sask. web show spotlights small town secrets

A web series is showcasing some hidden recipes from the corners of Saskatchewan.

‘Big Heart Small Town’ follows Felipe Gomez and Indigenous chef Jodi Robson around the province as they try new foods and experiences.

Gomez said he was inspired for the series during his travels around Saskatchewan last year.

“I start getting into these corners that were like less busy, there was less information about these places and I started learning all these recipes like beaver tail and all this Indigenous food,” he told CTV News. “And I was like hmm there is something here I want to show to the rest of the world.”

The episodes can been found on social media, including Tourism Saskatchewan’s Facebook page.

In one of the first shows, the duo head up north to try beaver tail, a type of flat bread.

“Me, coming from Chile, this totally blows my mind, but then I realized that many people all across Saskatchewan has never tried or seen how beaver tails are made,” Gomez said.

Robson said beaver tail tasted like Crème Brule.

“I’m from the Southern area of Saskatchewan so the northern diet is a little bit different,” she said.

“I introduced my version of fried bread to the northern community and we ate beaver tail and my fried bread and it was just fantastic.”

She said that through the show they hope to get to some hidden gems around the province.

“Felipe and I hope to travel to the farthest corners of Saskatchewan to communities that don’t really get a lot of exposure or a lot of tourism and to go and try the foods that are unique to that region because Saskatchewan has a plethora of incredible tastes, flavours and foods to forage and gather.”