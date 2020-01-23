SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are warning people about a computer scam involving a woman who was defrauded more than $17,000.

A woman was contacted by someone she thought was from her local bank, according to police.

The caller said they had detected suspicious transactions in the woman’s bank records and asked her to help them track and catch who was responsible.

The woman agreed and gave the fraudsters access to her computer through a software viewing program.

Following “numerous” phone calls from the scammers, she complied to transfer $15,000.

She also agreed to purchase several Google Play cards for them.

“The public is reminded to never send money or gift cards to an unknown person or location without first confirming the validity of the transaction and the details of the recipient,” Charlene Tebbutt, a spokesperson for the Prince Albert Police Service, said in a news release.

In situations where you may think your banking information is compromised, police advise people to hang up and contact their bank directly.