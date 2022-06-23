Sask. university student talks to Ukrainian president in video stream
Sask. university student talks to Ukrainian president in video stream
A University of Saskatchewan graduate was one of the students on a live video stream call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy held the video call with students from various Canadian universities, including the U of S, Universite de Montreal, the University of Alberta, Western University and Dalhousie University on Wednesday.
During the session, he took questions from the students, including one from Quinn Rozwadowski, a graduate from the U of S College of Arts and Science, according to the U of S website.
“As a young person here in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I am greatly concerned by the increasing self-centred nationalism and flagging commitment to promoting democracy around the world that I see here in North America,” Rozwadowski said.
“How do we fix this problem and convince our neighbours that the ideal of democracy is worth fighting and sacrificing for, even on the other side of the planet?”
In his response, Zelenskyy said his country was fighting for important values.
“This is what life is about,” he said. “This is about the right of choice, the most precious of what we have and the deepest sense of democracy. Your own right to choose for your life, and we are protecting this.”
Rozwadowski said he plans to further his education and become a judge or politician so he can make a positive impact on the world.
“I am blown away that I had the chance to meet President Zelenskyy today. I try my hardest every day to follow the conflict in Ukraine, and this has been a great opportunity.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
'Good news': Former AFN national chief reacts to news of papal visit
Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, is calling details of Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Canada 'good news.'
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
Regina
-
Two suspects charged with 1st-degree murder after alleged victim dies in hospital: Regina police
Regina police have charged two suspects with first-degree murder after the victim of an assault died from her injuries in hospital earlier this month.
-
'Putting names to the unmarked graves': Chief Cadmus Delorme pledges to identify those who never made it home
It has been one year since Cowessess First Nation announced the discovery of 751 disturbances in what is believed to be unmarked graves, of more than just Residential School children.
-
Travis Patron found guilty of two counts of assault
Court heard closing arguments in the trial of Travis Patron, a former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's allegation she was sexually assaulted after taking taxi under investigation
A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted earlier this month sometime after getting in a taxi to go home from a friend's place.
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Dozens of fish found dead in Linden Woods retention ponds
Dozens of dead fish have been found in retention ponds in Linden Woods.
Calgary
-
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary launches fundraiser to expand, rescues 7 more wolfdogs
A sanctuary and education centre specifically dedicated to wolf-dog hybrids west of Cochrane says it needs help to expand, after accepting seven more animals that have nowhere else to go.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Edmonton
-
'It takes time to take off': Blatchford developers optimistic about gradual progress
The City of Edmonton says the Blatchford development at the former City Centre Airport site is "poised to take off," with all available parcels of land either sold or pending sale to builders.
-
Alberta UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith promises immediate sovereignty act
One of the front-runners to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier says if she wins, legislation would come this fall to ignore federal laws along with steps to create a provincial police force and tax-collection agency.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
Toronto
-
Toronto police ticketing cyclists in High Park a 'waste of resources,' advocate says
A lawyer and advocate says Toronto police are wasting resources by having officers stake out intersections at High Park to catch speeding cyclists.
-
Does the 'Eco Mode' button actually save you money on gas?
Experts are divided on whether the "Eco Mode" button will save drivers money on gas.
-
This is where Toronto landed on the world's most livable cities list
A new survey shows where Toronto ranks on the list of the most livable cities in the world.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
-
Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Vancouver
-
Band demands answers after Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
Leaders from a small Saskatchewan First Nation want answers after a teenage member who'd been missing for nearly a year was found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
UBC wildfire experts calling for more proactive prevention this year
Following the devastating 2021 wildfire season, experts from the University of British Columbia are calling for more proactive prevention this year.
-
B.C. ambulances now at top alert level ahead of hot weather
British Columbia’s chief ambulance officer has ordered BC Emergency Health Services to its top alert level with hot weather on the way.
Montreal
-
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a speech to the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
CAQ's focus on nationalism over 'kitchen table issues' could drive voters away: analyst
Support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec appears to be slipping, according to a recent poll.
-
'The real work': Indigenous leader hopes for reconciliation plan from pope during Canada visit
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP identify man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
Victoria passes demolition waste and deconstruction bylaw
The new bylaw means that, in Victoria, contractors must now unbuild buildings and salvage what they can, rather than demolishing the structure and sending the waste to the landfill.
-
B.C. salmon farmers welcome consultation after years of 'ad hoc' talks
The executive director of the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association says a formal consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after years of “ad hoc” discussions over Ottawa's pledge to end open-net salmon aquaculture.
Atlantic
-
Mass Casualty Commission documents show RCMP reluctance to talk to media about emergency alert
Much was made over the failure to issue an emergency alert during the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years ago. Now, Mass Casualty Commission documents show how frustrated RCMP leadership was over constant questioning about the decision.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
Sackville, N.B. residents voice concern over ER closures
Sackville, N.B., residents share their concern over ER closures at their local hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay transit riders frustrated as they wait longer than ever for the bus
Buses in North Bay aren't running as frequently as they used to and some riders are upset.
-
Sudbury mom fights to ensure her children can attend in-person classes
A parent in Sudbury is frustrated with the Rainbow District School Board after trying to switch her children from virtual to in-class learning.
-
Solemn day as Elliot Lake marks 10 years since the Algo Mall tragedy
A solemn service was held on the shores of Horne Lake on Thursday morning as a small contingent of Elliot Lake residents marked 10 years since a tragedy that shocked people across Canada.
London
-
London drivers are making traffic delays worse for themselves this construction season
It’s arguably the most Canadian driving dilemma — whether to politely wait in a long line of traffic, or take the open lane and “zipper merge” at the risk of appearing impolite.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
-
London fire crews tackle house fire on Blackfriars Street
The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central London, Ont. late Thursday afternoon.