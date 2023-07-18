Sask. university researchers using AI to measure 'biological age'

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London