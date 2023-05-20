Sask. university researcher creates healthier pet food with local crops

A University of Saskatchewan researcher has created a healthier pet food, using prairie-grown crops.

Yikai Ren said he focused on using pulse crops for the pet food, which he found created the best results.

“Generally lower starch digestibility compared with cereal-based foods, and they can help promote a better glycemic response in the dogs,” Ren told CTV News.

“[It] also provided some potential health benefits against like, for example, obesity and diabetes,”

Ren then ran a study where he fed the pet food to eight beagles and tracked the physiological results.

“Low glycemic pet food can release starch in their pet food and can be digested more slowly,” he said. “They can basically produce a low glycemic effect and the glucose can be produced and absorbed more slowly when they are consumed by the pets.”

His results have been published in journals such as Food Chemistry and Cereal Chemistry.

“We're trying to utilize more of those Saskatchewan-produced pulses and apply them to pet food,” Ren explained.

He said there was still an opportunity to improve the quality of pet food.

"We need to also investigate different processing conditions like the optimum processing conditions for the pet food production.”

The research project was funded by the Saskatchewan Pulse Crop Development Board, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Canada Foundation for Innovation.