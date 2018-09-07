

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate ticked up last month by a tenth of a per cent to 6.7 per cent.

That’s higher than the national rate of six per cent.

Between July and August Saskatchewan gained 2,100 full time jobs but lost 900 part time jobs.

Nationally, the country lost just over 51,000 jobs.

The number may come as a surprised to economists, who had expected an increase of 5,000 jobs for the month.