Sask. U13 team first to compete in prestigious ball hockey event

Young ball hockey players from the Saskatoon area are gearing up to be the first U13 team from Saskatchewan to compete in the Western Challenge Cup in Edmonton.

President of the Prairie Central Ball Hockey Association told CTV Saskatoon this was a great year for the sport.

“This is the first time we have had a U11 or U13 team,” Dean Crossland told CTV News. “This is the most teams we have sent to the event in one year.”

Bisons’ coach, Amar Vasani, said his team has been busy practicing for the competition.

“They're super excited, but nervous at the same time,” he said.

“They know that they're the first ones going so I keep telling them that we want to kind of set the tradition or you want to kind of set the bar.”

Teams from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan compete in the event.

Vasani said it took him a while to put together the team.

"Basically it was going to watch ball hockey and just looking at which kids would do well,” he said.

“I knew exactly what we wanted for players.”

He said he looked for kids that have skills, the right attitude and coachability.

“There's probably been a selection about two years in the making, maybe even three years in the making.”

The team of 15 players has been gathered from Saskatoon, Warman and Humbolt, he said.

“It's a pretty big deal for these kids,” Vasani said.

“The parents are paying for this. They pay for everything. They pay for their jerseys. They pay for the kids' clothes. They pay for hotels. They pay for meals, everything like that. So it's a pretty big expense for one weekend.”

Vasani said it was exciting to see the sport grow in Saskatchewan.

“There's more opportunity for kids to play ball hockey and there's different levels and everything like that. So I would definitely say just the opportunity has changed even from when I started playing.”

The Western Cup Challenge will run from July 12-16.