Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
The trucking organization says it’s worried the program puts economic demands ahead of safety.
As farming season kicks into high gear across Saskatchewan, so too does the demand for Class 1 drivers in the agriculture industry.
“We had been hearing for several months now from large agricultural producers that have formerly relied on temporary foreign workers as part of their farm operations on the truck driving side, that they’re really having a difficult time,” said Dustin Duncan, minister responsible for SGI.
Since 2019, Saskatchewan has been making changes to its out-of-province testing requirements for Class 1 commercial drivers, using reciprocal agreements with 40 countries that have similar requirements.
But other provinces like B.C. and Alberta still allow exemptions for all occupations, and from all countries.
“That was really limiting the ability for producers in Saskatchewan to be able to make offers to temporary foreign workers,” said Duncan, who added that most drivers can skip the weeks of entry level testing and training by working in another province.
Effective May 24, 2024, the exemption allows temporary foreign workers from one of the 40 jurisdictions with reciprocal agreements with SGI, that are employed in the ag sector, to operate Class 1 vehicles in Saskatchewan for one full year — using their home jurisdiction’s Class 1 license.
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association says it understands the needs of farmers, especially during the busy seeding and harvest times — but they’re surprised there’s no minimum testing requirement.
“Certainly we support that, it’s just that piece about not checking to make sure they are competent to be able to drive 63,500 kilograms of a fully loaded truck and trailer on our roads,” said Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association.
“We certainly support credential recognition. Maybe we should have had them get in the cab of a truck and do a road test and make sure they were competent to be able to drive,” said Ewart.
“Because you have to take into consideration, driving a truck in Saskatchewan might be different than driving in Europe, for example.”
The process to become a licensed Class 1 driver in Saskatchewan takes weeks, and can cost more than ten thousand dollars.
Ewart says it’s that testing that has made our roads safer.
She says the STA is supportive of the agriculture sector, as many of their members work there, too, but she says this feels like a step back.
“We just want to make sure that we are consistent on how we apply policy,” said Ewart.
Duncan says the program is temporary, and it will be revisited next May to see how it went.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Police use tear gas to disperse Pro-Palestinian supporters occupying McGill University administration building
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
Shell investigation reveals vendor data breach
Shell confirms a cybersecurity incident that occurred last week targeted a vendor the company works with, not the oil and gas giant.
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
'Don't have enough progress to avert a strike,' TTC union says as deadline nears
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation, gov't searching for path forward following impasse, reinstating job sanctions
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
-
'We came together': Moose Jaw school shows off tipi classroom
King George Elementary School now has classroom located in a tipi – following a recent school wide project of learning about Indigenous history and culture in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
-
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Edmonton
-
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Calgary
-
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Shooting in Calgary community of Woodlands leaves man in hospital
One man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Calgary community of Woodlands on Thursday.
-
Joy Kimball's two daughters remember their mother who ran Plain of Six Glaciers Teahouse for over 50 years
Joy Kimball was a trailblazer of sorts in the mountain parks who passed away at the end of May at the age of 94.
Lethbridge
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
-
Okotoks Dawgs win eighth in row to open season, topping Bombers 12-11
A day after being part of one of the highest-scoring games in baseball history, the Brooks Bombers scored in double digits again, only to lose a close one to the Okotoks Dawgs.
-
'Their ground zero': Trial hears about murder plot at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men on trial over the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., conspired to kill police officers and believed they were justified in doing so.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
'Don't have enough progress to avert a strike,' TTC union says as deadline nears
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
'I lost my two brothers': Rexdale shooting survivor speaks out
Baldwin Thomas was born in Jamaica and said he’s been in places there where he thought he’d get shot. What he never expected was to fall victim to gun violence here in Canada and to lose two of his closest frineds to it at the local high school where they play soccer and dominoes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa receives 30 to 44 mm of rain on Thursday, causing temporary flooding
Heavy rain soaked Ottawa Thursday afternoon, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks. As of 5 p.m., 30 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport
-
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Montreal
-
Police use tear gas to disperse Pro-Palestinian supporters occupying McGill University administration building
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
-
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
-
Poilievre calls on Liberals to refuse exemption for Montreal supervised drug-use site
The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada has asked the federal government to refuse an exemption requested by a safe drug use site in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood after nearby residents have raised concerns about their safety.
Vancouver
-
Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
-
B.C. widow not liable for late husband's $51K credit card bill, court rules
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed the Royal Bank of Canada's attempt to force a widow to pay her late husband's credit card bill, which had risen to more than $51,000 since his death.
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
-
Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
-
24% year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths: B.C. coroner
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
London
-
Fatal collision east of London, Ont
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
-
Grandson testifies about strained relationship between family and the accused at Boris Panovski murder trial
Michael Panovski, the adult grandson of the accused Boris Panovski, 79, testified that like his grandfather, he too was involved with bird dog training.
-
WATCH
WATCH Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Kitchener
-
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
-
Vale Greenhouse celebrates 50th anniversary
The re-greening of Sudbury has gained international attention. Thursday in Copper Cliff, Vale celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Base Metals Greenhouse.
Atlantic
-
'We are forever in your debt': Those who fought and died remembered during Moncton's D-Day ceremony
Government officials, Second World War veterans and spectators gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., Thursday afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
Elderly woman dies after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Wolfville Ridge: N.S. RCMP
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
-
Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.