Sask. tribal council pushed local leadership for homeless shelter after it 'lost faith' in former operations

The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) have taken over operations at the Lighthouse homeless shelter in North Battleford. (Alexis Christensen/Submitted) The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) have taken over operations at the Lighthouse homeless shelter in North Battleford. (Alexis Christensen/Submitted)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM

There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London