SASKATOON -- The choir at Rosthern Junior College High School aren't letting the pandemic stop them from joining together in song.

They are paying tribute to their town and the front-line workers keeping everyone safe by singing Dream Academy's classic hit Life in a Northern Town.

The YouTube video features 24 students and was created out of a need to get students together if even online during school closures.

"The true power of doing something like this, as cool and neat as the final product is, it’s about maintaining connection with the students,” Music teacher Richard Janzen told CTV News.

The video they created features students who attend the school, but are now at home in their respective cities, or countries because of COVID-19.

Some are at home in Mexico, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and all over Saskatchewan.

Student Mia Nichol is in Grade 11 and she and all the other choir members had to do their own individual portion of the song which was then edited together into a group performance.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking because there’s nobody singing beside you. Usually, I can hear my friends on either side of me singing and that helps build confidence, but it wasn’t that bad because there’s nobody watching you,” Nichol told CTV News.

She said the whole experience was a great one because it allowed her to be together with her classmates again.

“It brings us all together and music is very powerful for everyone, those listening and those in the choir.”

Janzen says, being in a choir is about a group of people coming together in harmony to create one voice and while this experience was different than the conventional experience, it is an effective adaptation.

So far the YouTube video has over 800 views. They hope the number goes up so they can bring joy to those watching and hopefully lift spirits during this pandemic.