Sask. town pulls together to help family in need who just moved to community

Saskatoon -

When a family that just moved to the town experienced a crisis, people living in Eston pulled together to help their new neighbours.

The Lai Zhao family moved to the town from Beijing ten months ago, taking over a restaurant in the town of roughly 1,200 people.

Eston's Kelly Knight says the family of four — Dave, Joy and their two kids Elsie and Bowen — became part of the Eston family in no time.

But then the family received some devastating news.

“When Dave was diagnosed with acute leukemia, they decided they wanted to be with him (in Saskatoon) while he gets treatment. Joy thought the kids should be with him as well,” Knight told CTV News.

The family wasn't able to do an interview for this story at this time.

Knight knew uprooting their new Canadian life and moving to the city would be costly.

She took to Facebook with the auction to help the family with living expenses.

“I thought maybe I would be able to raise five to ten thousand dollars and maybe I could get enough support, “ Knight said.

“I know the town is really good about stuff like this and pretty soon it was, overwhelming,” because, in ten days, that little fundraiser raised $24,000."

Knight believes the fact the auction was for a good cause and the fact that items were uniquely "Eston" gave the fundraiser a boost.

Homemade sauerkraut balls fetched $325 and three dozen perogies went for a whopping $200. The highest bid went to a homemade cattle fence which sold for $1500.

Eston mayor Glenn Goheen says people just wanted to contribute, and getting the auction item was a bonus.

“I’m proud, very proud of the community that’s one of the reasons to take on the position to be mayor is because I was proud of the community and how it does work together,” Goheen told CTV News.

Knight says she’s been in contact with the family and shared the good news.

"Joy said she doesn’t know how to put in English words how to say thank you. There are no English words she knows to describe how they’re (feeling)."