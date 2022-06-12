Sask. town faces 'substantial' flooding after Friday thunderstorm

A concentrated rainstorm Friday evening left some areas in Rosthern flooded (Courtesy: Jessica Cyrenne) A concentrated rainstorm Friday evening left some areas in Rosthern flooded (Courtesy: Jessica Cyrenne)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London