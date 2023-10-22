Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe

A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.

On Thursday, Marlon Zacharias was elected from a slate of three candidates with 50.56 per cent of the vote, according to a news release from the town administrators.

Just over 29 per cent of eligible voters participated in the election, according to the release.

The election comes weeks after the release of a third-party investigation report that found outgoing mayor Rennie Harper violated the town’s code of ethics bylaw throughout her term.

Nipawin town council hired Alberta-based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education to investigate Harper in late May, following allegations of “harassment, bullying, and intimidation” toward council members, staff, community groups and residents.

The investigators interviewed current and former council members and administration staff for the report, which also describes allegations that Harper “crossed the line into interfering with administration.”

The report said Harper was given “every opportunity” to respond to the allegations against her.

Many items in the 44-page report shared with CTV News are redacted, including further details about the initial complaints, and the reasons for its conclusions.

Harper resigned in July, shortly before an in-camera meeting where council reviewed the findings.