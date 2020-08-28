SASKATOON -- The province is spending $31 million to build a rare earth processing facility

It will be the first of its kind in Canada and will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Research Council, according to a news release.

Rare earth elements (REEs) are a group of 15 elements used in a variety of industrial applications.

Global demand for REEs will increase significantly in the coming decade as demand for electric vehicles, renewable power generation and all forms of electronics increases, the province says.

The facility will begin to establish an REE supply chain in Saskatchewan, forming an industry model for future commercial REE resource expansion in the province.

The facility is expected to be fully operational in late 2022 with construction beginning this fall.