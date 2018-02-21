For people in Saskatchewan looking for a new job, there are opportunities out there, and many are going unfilled for months.

New numbers from Stats Canada show Saskatchewan is tied for second amongst the provinces when it comes to percentage of jobs vacant for 90 days or more.

The study says in 2016, Saskatchewan had a job vacancy rate of two per cent, equaling 9,300 vacant positions. Of those, 10.6 per cent of them remained unfilled for at least three months.

Those numbers are tied with Newfoundland and Labrador. Only Alberta and the Territories posted a higher percentage of positions vacant for more than 90 days.

The most long-term job vacancies are seen in health care, professional and the scientific and technical services sectors.

The study says education is a key component to getting opportunities in those industries filled. The report says nearly 19 per cent of long-term job vacancies require a university certificate or diploma above a bachelor’s degree.

Experience and education requirements along with location, workplace size and occupational category were cited as factors for why a position may be vacant for at-least 90 days.

The report also noted that oil producing provinces and B.C. had a higher rate of long-term job vacancies.