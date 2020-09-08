SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man died on Monday when their canoe topped over, RCMP say.

Around 10:30 p.m., Wollaston Lake RCMP received a report that two boys, ages 14 and 16, and an 18-year-old man had taken a canoe and tried to cross Welcome Bay.

The canoe flipped during the trip and all three fell into the water, RCMP said in a news release.

The 14-year-old managed to swim to shore safely. Weather conditions at the time were windy and about 5 C, police say.

Within minutes of the incident being reported, several community members and the Canadian Rangers used several boats to search for the missing boaters.

They were found dead around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to police

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is now in charge of the investigation.