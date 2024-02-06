Sask. teen has close call after falling through ice

First responders are warning the public to stay away from frozen ponds after a 13-year-old girl fell through the ice in Warman Monday night.

Chief Russ Austin, with the Warman Fire Department, said the teen was able to get to a nearby home, and was cold, but not injured. He said the situation could have been much worse.

“Fortunately the 13-year-old that went through the ice was tall enough that they were able to catch themselves,” Austin said.

“If it would have been somebody smaller or with less ability, it might have been a different story.”

Austin said the teen was making her way home from a nearby park when she fell through.

“This person did nothing wrong, they were just cutting across the ice to go home,” he said.

Austin said the fire department tested the ice the week before and didn’t see any issues. He said crews checked it again after the incident.

“We went out and tested where this child fell through. Ten feet away the ice is 20 inches thick, so it’s very random,’ he said.

The Water Safety Agency said ice can be unpredictable at times and advises the public to check ice thickness before walking on it.

Meanwhile, Austin encourages parents and caregivers to warn their children about staying away from the ice.

“That kitchen table discussion about safety and keeping your kids off the ice right now is very important,” Austin said.