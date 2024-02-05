Sask. teachers will stop noon-hour supervision
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will stop providing noon-hour supervision.
"All teachers provide many supports over their lunch break. These services are voluntary, as they're not part of their professional responsibilities of teachers that are legislated in the Education Actt," Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte said.
On Thursday, teachers across Saskatchewan will withdraw from providing voluntary lunch supervision or taking part in noon-hour activities, instead, they will leave the building.
"Government has provided us with a 'take or leave it offer' and after nine months ... they have not engaged in any negotiations and remain firm on that opening offer. Their disengagement in the process is absolutely disrespectful to students and teachers," Becotte said.
The fresh job action announcement comes after one day after the union said there would be another, partial one-day strike on Wednesday. Teachers will walk off the job in Saskatoon, surrounding communities. Teachers in the province's north will also hit the picket line as part of the single-day strike.
Contract talks between the union and the Saskatchewan Government have been at a standstill since October over the issue of whether items like class size and support for students with complex needs can be negotiated at the bargaining table.
The government has remained steadfast in its position that locally elected school boards best handle those issues. However, the STF has pointed to examples in other provinces where teachers have been able to negotiate similar items into their contracts.
In an attempt to move forward with bargaining, the two sides met with an STF-requested conciliator over five days in December. The conciliator's report suggested the two sides could negotiate terms around class size and complexity without running afoul of Saskatchewan legislation.
Saskatchewan teachers have been working without a contract since August. They walked off the job in two one-day province-wide strikes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 and a partial one-day strike on Feb 1 that saw teachers in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and North Battleford, and many towns throughout Saskatchewan hit the picket line.
Since summer, the government has touted its proposed salary increase of seven per cent over three years, an offer advertised on billboards and through online ads.
The government has claimed the STF's starting proposal of a 2 per cent annual raise over four years combined with the yearly increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would amount to a 23 per cent pay hike.
During a Jan. 29 news conference, Becotte said the union's salary ask is only an "opening" proposal and further negotiation is possible.
In October, 90 per cent of STF members voted 95 per cent in favour of job action up to and including a full withdrawal of services.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
BREAKING London police apologize to alleged victim for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
London’s police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault victim and her family “for the amount of time” that it took to lay charges.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Amid accusations from the federal Liberals that she's pushing an anti-LGBTQ agenda, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her new suite of policies on transgender youth during a visit to Ottawa on Monday.
Military's former head of HR on trial for sexual assault
Vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson, the military's former head of human resources, is on trial for sexual assault in Ottawa this week.
