Sask. teachers' union elects new president

The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers has elected a new president.

During its annual council meeting, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) elected Samantha Becotte to serve in the role.

“I am thrilled and honoured by the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” Becotte said in a news release.

"As we prepare to enter the next round of provincial collective bargaining, I am committed to revitalizing our collective strength and being a catalyst of change as our organization continues its evolution to meet members’ changing needs."

Becotte has been a member of the union for more than 10 years, according to the STF. She has served as vice president since 2019.

Current STF president Patrick Maze recently announced he is stepping down to assume a senior administrative position.

Becotte takes over the role on July 1 and will serve the one year remaining in Maze's term.