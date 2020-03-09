The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says its members will stop providing voluntary or extracurricular services on Thursday.

STF President Patrick Maze shared the news Monday morning during a media conference at the federation's office in Saskatoon.

On Feb. 24, 90 per cent of STF members voted in favour of sanctions which could lead to job action such as rotating strikes and the withdrawal of voluntary services such as afterschool coaching.

Talks between the two sides resumed Thursday with an eye towards finding a path back to the bargaining table.

The previous collective agreement between the provincial government and the STF expired last year on Aug. 31.

This is a developing story. More details to come.