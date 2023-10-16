Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'

The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte said contract talks are at an "impasse" because the provincial government is "refusing to negotiate" on issues such as class sizes and the increasingly complex needs of students.

"Teachers want to reach a deal that is negotiated at the table and we're extremely disappointed that government is still refusing to address the most pressing issues in education," Becotte told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday morning.

"I actually just heard from a principal in rural Saskatchewan who said that their school has not seen their occupational therapist in nine years. That's crazy."

The formal declaration of an impasse legally clears the way for the STF to seek the assistance of a conciliator to guide the bargaining process, a step Becotte says the union will take this week.

"Our goal for conciliation is to help us get an agreement for teachers that addresses not just compensation and benefits, but also addresses teachers' working conditions," Becotte said.

"If you haven't heard us say it before, teachers' working conditions are our students' learning conditions."

The union's most recent contract expired at the end of August.

It was ratified in 2020 after another round of fraught negotiations was upstaged by the emerging health threat of COVID-19.

A similar sanctions vote held at the time resulted in teachers withdrawing from voluntary extracurricular activities.

"Our last sanctions vote that we had in 2020, was highly in favour. We're hearing from teachers across the province, who are saying enough is enough," Becotte said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in Regina, Saskatchewan education minister Jeremey Cockrill called the STF's decision to declare an impasse "disappointing."

“We’re ready to get to business and get a deal done for students, for families, for teachers across this province," Cockrill said.

While Cockrill emphasized the government is "still at the table," he also signaled that two key areas for the STF are off-limits.

"We believe that school divisions are in the best position to manage class size and composition in their respective communities all around the province," Cockrill said.

"So that’s not something that we’re looking for in a bargaining agreement.”

The STF will hold its sanctions vote on Oct. 24 and 25.

The union organized a protest in Moose Jaw over the weekend. Similar events are planned for North Battleford and Humboldt, Becotte said,