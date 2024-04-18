Sask. Teachers' Federation president to speak on province's 'final offer'

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte is set to speak on a recent offer from the province – presenting a potential end to Saskatchewan's nearly year-long education labour dispute with educators.

Becotte’s 10:30 a.m. news conference can be viewed live using the video player at the top of this story.

The STF revealed Wednesday evening that the province had issued its “final offer” which will go to members for a vote.

The offer includes a three year agreement, a salary increase of three per cent in year one, three per cent in year two, and two per cent in year three with retroactive pay to September 2023.

Additionally, the proposed deal would include reference to the accountability framework outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding between the province, STF and school boards.

Educators have remained adamant classroom size and complexity is their most important concern – an issue the province has repeatedly refused to speak about at the bargaining table – leaving the issue for school divisions to tackle.

The offer comes after the two sides agreed to a return to bargaining on April 12 after not having sat down for talks since Feb. 13.

Saskatchewan teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023, with initial bargaining beginning in May 2023. The STF declared impasses in October and February.

Job action – which officially began in mid January – has consisted of one-day strikes, withdrawal of lunch hour supervision, and cancellation of extracurricular activities.

Most recently, the STF announced "work to rule" job action, which the federation said would be in place until talks resumed.

A statement from the province outlined the terms of the tentative agreement, meant to provide stability to the education sector.

"The GTBC feels this is a fair and reasonable agreement that will benefit Saskatchewan students, teachers, and families," the statement read.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.

--With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Drew Postey.