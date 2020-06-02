PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert phys. ed. teacher Jen Michell-Kohut is starring in her own exercise videos during the COVID-19 pandemic school closure.

She makes the videos in her home CrossFit gym. They are being seen by her students and people in northern communities.

“My wife has a really good connection to the north to Pelican, Deschambault Lake and Southend. So as soon as she shares the videos, my videos double and sometimes even triple in views.

“I just think that that’s really amazing, that they are hitting the north, knowing that they are so isolated. I know that some of them are doing the videos. I think that’s pretty amazing.”

Michell-Kohut teaches kindergarten to Grade 8 at John Diefenbaker School. She began a school athletics Facebook page and Instagram account and noticed the assignments posted with only written instructions were not getting much engagement.

“It’s a wide range and I try to hit on all different skill levels. I try to make video that almost anybody can do,” she said.

Grade 7 student Traydon Ratt said he looks forward to her daily fitness challenge.

“I like it because we're active and moving around. It just got me sweating a lot,” said Traydon. His mother, Karen Charles, a mother of four, said her kids stop what they’re doing and do the workouts when they see them.

Michell-Kohut posts a daily fitness challenge to keep kids active. She said she was surprised when other kids and adults outside of the school started doing the challenges as well.

Principal Roy Feschuk said her approach is unique. He commends her and other teachers for finding innovative ways to stay in contact with students and deliver curriculum.

“It’s unique in the way she’s reaching out and trying to engage students.”

Michell-Kohut said she hopes to back in the gymnasium soon and see the face-to-face reactions from students instead of emojis.