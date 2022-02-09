Sask. teacher faces sexual exploitation charges

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid sexual exploitation charges following a months-long investigation.

In June of last year, officers at the Rosthern RCMP detachment learned of sexual offences that had allegedly occurred at Hepburn School in Hepburn.

The alleged victim was a teenage student and the suspect was a teacher at the school, RCMP said in a news release.

On Jan. 13, RCMP arrested and charged 34-year-old Ryan Hutchinson with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Wednesday.