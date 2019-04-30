

CTV Saskatoon





The province has passed legislation it says will enhance the province’s civil forfeiture program in order to take property and profits out of the hands of criminals.

“These changes are designed to help combat serious crimes that threaten the safety of our communities,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a news release. “Forfeited property is used to fund victims’ programming, policing initiatives, and other programs that promote community safety.”

The act expands the types of criminal activities that are presumed to be subject to forfeiture to include:

Property that was previously subject to a community safety order under The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act;

Vehicle owners with a history of impaired driving suspensions;

Gang or terrorist activity involving prohibited and restricted firearms; and

Matters involving sexual offences, including sexual offences with child victims.

Seized property can be an asset acquired as a proceed of crime or an object used to commit a crime, such as buildings used to house cannabis grow operations; cash from the sale of drugs; and vehicles used in the sale of drugs.

The act is expected to come into effect in mid-May.